Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23 | 07:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

Longtime central bank governor Riad Salameh, his brother Raja and one of his assistants have been charged with money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment, a senior judicial source said on Thursday.

The charges come after an 18-month investigation into whether Salameh and his brother embezzled more than $300 million from Lebanon's Central Bank between 2002 and 2015.

Judicial authorities in at least five European countries are investigating Salameh and his brother Raja on the same allegations.
 
The Salameh brothers have denied the charges. The governor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

He has dismissed accusations of illicit enrichment as part of an effort to scapegoat him for Lebanon's financial collapse, which has brought new scrutiny to his three-decade tenure.

Lebanese judge Raja Hamoush filed the charges against the Salameh brothers and an advisor Marianne Hoayek on Thursday.
 
The preliminary investigation carried out by Lebanon's judiciary was completed in June 2022 but had since stalled.

The country's prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat had at the time referred Salameh and a number of unidentified associates to a Beirut prosecutor to file charges including illicit enrichment, embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion.

But the prosecutor recused himself and was later removed from the case following a complaint from Salameh.
 
Oueidat said in January he was planning on naming a new prosecutor to take the case forward.

Salameh, central bank governor since 1993, still enjoys backing from powerful Lebanese leaders. Many judges largely owe their appointments to politicians.

Salameh's current term is set to end in July. He said he will not seek to stay on.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Central Bank

Governor

Charged

Money

Laundering

Beirut

Finance

Economy

Allegations

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 14000 LBP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:19

Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:29

Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:19

Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-21

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 14000 LBP

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:35

Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:29

Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

General Security to stop receiving special requests for passports

LBCI
Variety
07:43

European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app