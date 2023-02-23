News
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23 | 09:29
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
Has the attitude of the associations that represent depositors towards the deposit recovery file begun to shift towards realism?
Banking sources noticed that several associations started to communicate in a different language than they had previously.
They say the majority of depositors are now aware that the deposits are not withheld in the banks; that is, they are not there to be held.
Even though they still hold banks accountable for the loss of the deposits even if they have nothing to do with where the banks deposited their money.
A similar belief among depositors—which also featured in certain depositors' associations' plans—is that only the state that mismanaged the funds can ensure its recovery by repaying its debts.
Additionally, they claim that banks are prepared to collaborate with depositors and agree to a plan that may be shared with the government for discussion and money recovery.
Banks are keen on this matter because they lost their capital, which amounted to about $22 billion at the outbreak of the crisis. They will need depositors to reconstitute them.
