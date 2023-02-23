News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23 | 10:35
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanese authorities charged longtime central bank governor Riad Salameh, his brother Raja and one of his assistants on Thursday with money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment after months of delay in the high-profile case.
But the development has also prompted fears that authorities in Lebanon, where Salameh retains high-level political backing, could slow down cooperation with European investigators looking into the governor over the same accusations.
His latest term ends in July, and while he says he will not seek to stay on, Lebanon's finance minister told Reuters that Salameh's tenure could be extended along with other public servants as the governor would be difficult to replace.
In comments to Reuters on Thursday, Salameh said the charges were "not an indictment" and pledged to abide by judicial procedures.
"And as you know, one is innocent till proven guilty by a court of law," he said in a written response to questions.
The charges are the product of an 18-month probe by Lebanon into whether Salameh and his brother Raja embezzled more than $300 million from the Central Bank between 2002 and 2015.
Judicial authorities in at least five European countries are investigating the Salameh brothers over the same allegations.
The brothers have denied the charges. The governor has dismissed accusations of illicit enrichment as part of an effort to scapegoat him for Lebanon's financial collapse, which brought new scrutiny of his three decades as governor.
Salameh, central bank governor since 1993, still enjoys backing from powerful Lebanese leaders. Many judges largely owe their appointments to politicians.
TWO INTERPRETATIONS
Salameh was charged last year over illicit enrichment in a case related to the purchase and rental of Paris apartments, including some to Lebanon's central bank.
He was repeatedly summoned for questioning in that case but did not attend the hearings.
The charges filed on Thursday by Lebanese judge Raja Hamoush against the Salameh brothers and an adviser, Marianne Hoayek, included embezzlement, money laundering, illicit enrichment, fraud and tax evasion, according to a senior judicial source.
After the charges were filed, the case was moved to Judge Charbel Abou Samra to review in full before any hearings could be set, the source said. Abou Samra had yet to receive the case file in its entirety, the source said.
The charges represent the first development in the broader case against Salameh since June 2022, when investigator Judge Jean Tannous completed his probe and referred it to the country's top prosecutor, Ghassan Oueidat.
Oueidat referred the case - which included Salameh and a number of unidentified associates - to a Beirut prosecutor to file charges including illicit enrichment, embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion.
But that prosecutor recused himself and was later removed from the case following a complaint from Salameh.
Oueidat said in January he was planning on naming a new prosecutor to the case but that any newly appointed judge could delay responding to cooperation requests by European judges, pending the Lebanese judge's own investigations.
European investigators are meant to return to Lebanon in early March to continue their probe after a January visit in which they questioned a dozen witnesses, including bankers.
European prosecutors have yet to file any charges. They suspect the Salameh brothers used some of the money to acquire real estate assets in France and across Europe, according to European officials and French court documents seen by Reuters.
Nizar Saghieh of rights watchdog Legal Agenda said the new Lebanese charges could be interpreted as a positive step after months of delay.
"But the second interpretation is that this is just to tell the foreign investigators that we are doing our own probe" and thereby slow down cooperation with the European officials, he told Reuters.
Saghieh said that legal complaints against the judiciary could still slow down the prosecution.
"The risk of paralysis and blockage is still present," he said. "We cannot say that this will definitely yield a result."
Reuters
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Central Bank
Governor
New
Fraud
Embezzlement
Charges
Corruption
Enrichment
Economy
Crisis
Beirut
Finance
Next
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 14000 LBP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:19
Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption
Lebanon Economy
09:19
Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption
0
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Saudi Arabia's king appoints Ayman Alsayari as new central bank governor
Middle East
2023-02-02
Saudi Arabia's king appoints Ayman Alsayari as new central bank governor
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10
A new crisis might jeopardize academic year in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10
A new crisis might jeopardize academic year in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:29
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
Lebanon Economy
09:29
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
0
Lebanon Economy
09:19
Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption
Lebanon Economy
09:19
Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption
0
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-21
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 14000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-21
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 14000 LBP
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86
0
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
0
Lebanon Economy
09:29
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
Lebanon Economy
09:29
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
2
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
3
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
4
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
5
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
6
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
7
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
8
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store