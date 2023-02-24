0min

Price of gasoline drops 11000 LBP

On Friday, February 24, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped 11000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel dropped 12000 LBP while the price of diesel increased 21000 LBP, and that of gas increased 5000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1473,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1598,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1396,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 980,000 LBP