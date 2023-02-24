Banks suspend strike for one week: LBCI sources

2023-02-24 | 06:34
Banks suspend strike for one week: LBCI sources
Banks suspend strike for one week: LBCI sources

The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) decided on Friday to suspend the banks strike for one week at Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s request.


 

