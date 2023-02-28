News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-28 | 05:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
An analysis launched by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture predicts that the situation will deteriorate in the coming months, pointing to the devaluation of the Lebanese lira, the removal of subsidies, and the rising cost of living, which is preventing families from having enough food and other daily basic needs.
FAO Ambassador to Lebanon, Nora Ourabah Haddad, expressed that the food security situation is worrying, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Acute Food Insecurity Analysis.
This study highlighted the deteriorating level of food security of Lebanese and Syrian refugees.
This deterioration resulted from a three-year-old economic crisis, which profoundly affected the population, driving more than two million people to need assistance, including 1.29 million Lebanese and around 700,000 Syrian refugees.
The living situation is expected to worsen in the coming months, between January and April of this year, with the equivalent of one and a half million Lebanese residents and about 800,000 Syrian refugees likely to worsen, according to this phased classification.
Based on the final report, which is the first of its kind in Lebanon, Ourabah Haddad said that the economic crisis, the devaluation of the currency, the unprecedented increase in the prices of food and non-food items all affected the livelihoods of Lebanese and Syrians refugees, and making them in need of aid.
She stated that when households do not have enough food or money to buy food, they adopt passive coping to cope with food shortages. These include changing food consumption patterns and quality through purchasing inexpensive foodstuffs or reducing the number of meals or portion sizes of food or meals.
According to statistics, 87 percent of the Lebanese and 96 percent of Syrian refugees resorted to an unhealthy diet.
According to FAO, many things contribute to the rise in food insecurity in Lebanon, including the level of inflation, which is constantly increasing, the decline in purchasing power, especially for low-income people, the decline in job opportunities, and the increase in unemployment, as it increased from 11 percent of the population in 2019 to 30 percent in 2022, among other factors.
Nora Ourabah Haddad added that according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture in Lebanon with technical support from FAO on the impact of successive crises on a sample of farmers, it was found that 94 percent requested immediate assistance.
Additionally, the report recommended several measures, including taking urgent action to meet the needs of the most vulnerable families, identifying the most vulnerable families as a priority to provide them with critical support.
The report also recommends that all partners involved in the follow-up of the provision of humanitarian assistance work hand in hand to closely monitor and assess the situation, adopting a "multi-sectoral approach" to prevent malnutrition, and urged follow-up support to all ministries concerned with food security and public institutions.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
United Nations
FAO
WFP
Ministry Of Agriculture
Economic
Crisis
Devaluation
Lebanese
Lira
Subsidies
Poverty
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-16
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
Lebanon News
2023-02-16
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-05
Economic crisis deprives Lebanese women of motherhood
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-05
Economic crisis deprives Lebanese women of motherhood
0
Variety
2023-01-03
Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis
Variety
2023-01-03
Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Middle East
2023-02-21
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-27
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-27
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24
Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24
Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24
Banks suspend strike for one week: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24
Banks suspend strike for one week: LBCI sources
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:08
Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief
World
07:08
Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief
0
World
08:00
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
World
08:00
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
Middle East
06:56
Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran
Middle East
06:56
Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
3
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
5
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
6
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
7
Lebanon News
11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
Lebanon News
11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
8
Variety
12:57
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Variety
12:57
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store