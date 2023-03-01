News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01 | 07:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
The Lebanese government has decided to triple the customs dollar from 15,000 to 45,000 LBP, causing a significant increase in the prices of imported goods subject to customs fees. For example, a car that used to have a customs fee of $1,000 now has a fee of around $3,000.
The decision was made due to the lack of funds available to the government, with the state's account, known as Account 36, becoming severely depleted. As a result, the government needed to find ways to generate more revenue, and increasing the customs dollar was seen as an essential measure to achieve this goal.
Moreover, the government recently approved a series of incentives for the public sector to end their strikes, and securing funding for these incentives has become a top priority. It is worth noting that public sector salaries have not been paid yet for March.
Customs officials have stated that the customs dollar rate will fluctuate based on the parallel market exchange rate. However, without a clear reform plan to secure dollar revenues for the government, decisions such as raising customs fees will continue to be futile, especially with the increasing value of the dollar and the depreciation of the Lebanese pound, which will result in further erosion of public sector salaries.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Economy
Finance
Raises
Customs
Dollar
Threefold
Inflation
Recession
Crisis
Government
Politics
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
04:51
In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy
Middle East
04:51
In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Middle East
2023-02-21
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-28
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-28
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-27
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-27
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-31
Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains
World
2023-01-31
Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains
0
Middle East
2023-02-25
Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV
Middle East
2023-02-25
Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
0
World
05:19
Two trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed, dozens injured
World
05:19
Two trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed, dozens injured
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
4
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
5
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store