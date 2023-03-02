World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02 | 07:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew

Lebanon’s central bank is taking a page from a playbook it’s used before to try and douse the currency crisis raging in the country for three years with a plan to price dollar sales at a weaker level than its own official exchange rate.

In an announcement late on Wednesday, the central bank said it will intervene by selling dollar cash to individuals and companies at 70,000 pounds per US currency. That compares with the official exchange rate of 15,000, which will stay unchanged after the pound’s 90% devaluation a month ago. 

Policymakers will also cap demand for currency buyers and pay public sector employees at a more favorable rate. The pound gained after the latest decision, reaching about 80,000 per dollar in the black market. 

Lebanon’s first official devaluation in a quarter century has already made the pound this year’s worst-performing currency in the world. But it’s shown almost no sign of emerging from a free-fall in trading on the parallel foreign-exchange market, where it crashed to a record 90,000 on Wednesday. 

Besides the measures announced by the central bank, the Finance Ministry also amended the rate at which it collects customs fees to 45,000 per dollar, only three months after setting it at 15,000. 

Given Lebanon’s limited international reserves, the pound stands little chance of returning to stability any time soon, according to Nasser Saidi, formerly a minister of economy and a vice governor at the central bank. 

It’s “failed policy, we have seen it before,” he said. “Whatever remaining money is at the central bank is being used to subsidize public employees.”  

Lebanon is in a financial crisis that’s been described as one of the worst globally since the mid-19th century. The government defaulted on $30 billion in international debt in 2020 and allowed the economy to crater, with a combination of triple-digit inflation and a currency meltdown wiping out people’s life savings.  

Central bank Governor Riad Salameh, whose term expires later this year, has said he plans to leave after a three-decade tenure that’s been partly blamed for the country’s implosion. 

The goal of the latest step is to reduce pressure on the pound by injecting hard currency at a rate more in line with its market levels. The central bank earlier tried to avoid a sharper depreciation by restricting local-currency supply while simultaneously limiting the amount of dollars it pumps through its Sayrafa foreign-exchange platform. 

Previous such efforts to inject dollars only briefly shored up the pound. 

“This operation will fail and is becoming more expensive because the economic cost is increasing,” Saidi said. “We are taxing the cash economy that is running into a hyperinflationary spiral.” 

Bloomberg
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Central Bank

Currency

Crisis

Exchange Rate

Lebanese

Economic Crisis

LBCI Next
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-05

Economic crisis deprives Lebanese women of motherhood

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:45

Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:13

Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:23

SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-15

Two women pulled from rubble in Turkey, some aid reaches Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-28

Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app