Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02 | 12:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) Transition Indicators for 2022 showed that Lebanon regressed on four out of six indicators included in the survey, increased on one indicator, and was unchanged on the sixth indicator, which reflects a worsening level of transition and structural reforms from the previous year.
The indicators, which cover 36 countries and territories, track the transition progress towards a "sustainable market economy" in countries where the EBRD operates.
Since 2016, the EBRD has measured progress on structural reforms in 36 economies based on six factors: Competitiveness, Governance, Green, Inclusive, Resilient, and Integrated.
Lebanon ranked in 26th place in terms of "Competitiveness." The indicator evaluates the economic structures that promote competition, improve the quality of goods, and provide fair prices.
In a report mentioned in Byblos Bank's "Lebanon This Week," Lebanon had a more competitive economy than Morocco and Azerbaijan, with results showing that 72.2 percent of countries have a better score than Lebanon.
Lebanon also ranked in 35th place in terms of a "Well Governed" economy, which evaluates the economy's governance, decision-making, and accountability. Its ranking was unchanged from the previous survey, while it regressed by one notch from the 2016 survey.
In terms of an "Integrated" economy, Lebanon ranked in 24th place among 36 countries. This evaluates if an economy is conducive to trade at better speed, lower cost, and quality, and measures a country's ability to implement large projects in transport, energy, and IT networks, among others.
In addition, Lebanon ranked in 27th place in terms of a "Green" economy, which evaluates how a country scales up existing traditional energy resources to renewable energies.
It showed that the country had a more green economy than Mongolia and Albania, and the results showed that 75 percent of the covered countries had a better score than Lebanon on this dimension.
However, Lebanon ranked last among 36 countries and territories regarding "Resilience." It measures an economy's ability to support its growth and for markets to resist macroeconomic and financial stability shocks, among other factors.
Lebanon's rank was unchanged from the last year, while it regressed by five notches from the 2016 survey.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
EBRD
Transition
Lebanon
Survey
Structural
Reforms
World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
