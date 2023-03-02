Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report

The indicators, which cover 36 countries and territories, track the transition progress towards a "sustainable market economy" in countries where the EBRD operates.



Since 2016, the EBRD has measured progress on structural reforms in 36 economies based on six factors: Competitiveness, Governance, Green, Inclusive, Resilient, and Integrated.



Lebanon ranked in 26th place in terms of "Competitiveness." The indicator evaluates the economic structures that promote competition, improve the quality of goods, and provide fair prices.



In a report mentioned in Byblos Bank's "Lebanon This Week," Lebanon had a more competitive economy than Morocco and Azerbaijan, with results showing that 72.2 percent of countries have a better score than Lebanon.



Lebanon also ranked in 35th place in terms of a "Well Governed" economy, which evaluates the economy's governance, decision-making, and accountability. Its ranking was unchanged from the previous survey, while it regressed by one notch from the 2016 survey.



In terms of an "Integrated" economy, Lebanon ranked in 24th place among 36 countries. This evaluates if an economy is conducive to trade at better speed, lower cost, and quality, and measures a country's ability to implement large projects in transport, energy, and IT networks, among others.



In addition, Lebanon ranked in 27th place in terms of a "Green" economy, which evaluates how a country scales up existing traditional energy resources to renewable energies.



It showed that the country had a more green economy than Mongolia and Albania, and the results showed that 75 percent of the covered countries had a better score than Lebanon on this dimension.



However, Lebanon ranked last among 36 countries and territories regarding "Resilience." It measures an economy's ability to support its growth and for markets to resist macroeconomic and financial stability shocks, among other factors.



Lebanon's rank was unchanged from the last year, while it regressed by five notches from the 2016 survey.