Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02 | 12:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) Transition Indicators for 2022 showed that Lebanon regressed on four out of six indicators included in the survey, increased on one indicator, and was unchanged on the sixth indicator, which reflects a worsening level of transition and structural reforms from the previous year.

The indicators, which cover 36 countries and territories, track the transition progress towards a "sustainable market economy" in countries where the EBRD operates.   

Since 2016, the EBRD has measured progress on structural reforms in 36 economies based on six factors: Competitiveness, Governance, Green, Inclusive, Resilient, and Integrated.  

Lebanon ranked in 26th place in terms of "Competitiveness." The indicator evaluates the economic structures that promote competition, improve the quality of goods, and provide fair prices.   

In a report mentioned in Byblos Bank's "Lebanon This Week," Lebanon had a more competitive economy than Morocco and Azerbaijan, with results showing that 72.2 percent of countries have a better score than Lebanon.  

Lebanon also ranked in 35th place in terms of a "Well Governed" economy, which evaluates the economy's governance, decision-making, and accountability. Its ranking was unchanged from the previous survey, while it regressed by one notch from the 2016 survey.   

In terms of an "Integrated" economy, Lebanon ranked in 24th place among 36 countries. This evaluates if an economy is conducive to trade at better speed, lower cost, and quality, and measures a country's ability to implement large projects in transport, energy, and IT networks, among others.   

In addition, Lebanon ranked in 27th place in terms of a "Green" economy, which evaluates how a country scales up existing traditional energy resources to renewable energies.  

It showed that the country had a more green economy than Mongolia and Albania, and the results showed that 75 percent of the covered countries had a better score than Lebanon on this dimension.  

However, Lebanon ranked last among 36 countries and territories regarding "Resilience." It measures an economy's ability to support its growth and for markets to resist macroeconomic and financial stability shocks, among other factors.  

Lebanon's rank was unchanged from the last year, while it regressed by five notches from the 2016 survey.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

EBRD

Transition

Lebanon

Survey

Structural

Reforms

LBCI Next
World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:11

World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
05:23

Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:45

Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:11

World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-27

Three killed in Turkish drone strike against YBS fighters in Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-01

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS

LBCI
Variety
11:19

Figure emerges from stealth with the first images of its humanoid robot

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app