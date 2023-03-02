Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision

In the framework of applying the pricing mechanism in dollars, the decision stipulated the following:



First: The necessity of placing price stickers on the shelf or the commodity in US dollars in a way that is clear to the consumer, unless it is one of the commodities purchased in Lebanese lira, such as vegetables, fruits, cigarettes, etc., then their prices can be announced in Lebanese lira.



Second: The approved exchange rate is placed on all shelves, at the entrance to the store, and in the payment boxes, in a clear manner to the consumer.



Third: The exchange rate at which the item was purchased depends on the rate that does not exceed the current price in the market at the time of purchase by the consumer.



Fourth: The invoice must include the total value of purchases and the value-added tax in Lebanese lira, in addition to the date and time of purchase and the approved exchange rate, clearly and visibly to the consumer.



Fifth: The consumer’s option to pay in Lebanese lira or US dollars must be preserved on the cash register.



Salam asked all shops and supermarkets to abide by the provisions of the current decision and the laws in force, under penalty of writing reports against violators and referring them to the competent judiciary under regulations in force.



He also asked the authorities in charge of monitoring the implementation of this decision to be strict in monitoring work and to ensure its proper implementation to achieve its objectives.