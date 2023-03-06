Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients

In a statement, the association said that the decision comes after more than 12 months of delay in receiving the due payments from the concerned parties, resulting in a loss of purchasing power.

The statement added that the association has been unable to meet its obligations towards its families and will be forced to collect payments directly from patients.

The President of the Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases, Dr. Robert Najem, blamed guarantors for forcing them to make such a decision.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest, Lebanon has been trying to deal with an economic crisis. Particularly heavily struck is the healthcare industry, where many providers are trying to make ends meet.