News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-06 | 08:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
Sources at the Central Bank of Lebanon are surprised at how politicians have turned into experts in finance, instead of focusing on addressing the political situation that has caused the economic collapse. As a result, the financial situation in Lebanon has suffered automatically.
The sources confirmed that the Central Bank of Lebanon is trying, within its capabilities, not to remain a spectator in order to preserve what remains of the Lebanese pound. Central bank sources refused to compare the financial situation in Lebanon to that of Venezuela. They stated that the size of the cash mass in Lebanese pounds is 80 trillion, and the central bank can take full control of it for just one billion dollars, returning the dollar to its lowest levels.
However, this process entails significant risks because repeating it would result in the central bank losing all of its reserves in the absence of a political solution.
The sources confirmed that the Central Bank of Lebanon continues to intervene through the Sayrafa platform as a seller of dollars at the platform price and a buyer from the parallel market without using reserves and without incurring losses, given that it had purchased dollars from the market at a rate of 35 and 45 thousand pounds per dollar, for example, and is now selling them at a rate of 70 thousand pounds per dollar.
Central bank sources confirmed that all of these operations are ongoing with government and legal coverage, specifically Article 75 of the Monetary and Credit Law, which allows the central bank to purchase dollars from the public in agreement with the Minister of Finance.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Beirut
BDL
Banque Du Liban
Finance
Economy
Political
Government
Issue
Currency
Collapse
Central Bank
Next
Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients
From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
06:34
Lebanon judge sets March 15 hearing for central bank chief in graft probe
Lebanon Economy
06:34
Lebanon judge sets March 15 hearing for central bank chief in graft probe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
0
Lebanon Economy
06:34
Lebanon judge sets March 15 hearing for central bank chief in graft probe
Lebanon Economy
06:34
Lebanon judge sets March 15 hearing for central bank chief in graft probe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:32
Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients
Lebanon Economy
05:32
Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-04
From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-04
From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
0
Variety
10:32
UK opposition calls for better online protections for children
Variety
10:32
UK opposition calls for better online protections for children
0
Lebanon News
06:11
MP Hashem to LBCI: President should be chosen in 'a consensual spirit'
Lebanon News
06:11
MP Hashem to LBCI: President should be chosen in 'a consensual spirit'
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
3
Press Highlights
06:46
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
06:46
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
4
News Bulletin Reports
05:44
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
05:44
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
5
Lebanon Economy
08:04
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
Lebanon Economy
08:04
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
6
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
7
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
8
Variety
06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Variety
06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store