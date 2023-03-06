BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-06 | 08:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution

Sources at the Central Bank of Lebanon are surprised at how politicians have turned into experts in finance, instead of focusing on addressing the political situation that has caused the economic collapse. As a result, the financial situation in Lebanon has suffered automatically.

The sources confirmed that the Central Bank of Lebanon is trying, within its capabilities, not to remain a spectator in order to preserve what remains of the Lebanese pound. Central bank sources refused to compare the financial situation in Lebanon to that of Venezuela. They stated that the size of the cash mass in Lebanese pounds is 80 trillion, and the central bank can take full control of it for just one billion dollars, returning the dollar to its lowest levels.

However, this process entails significant risks because repeating it would result in the central bank losing all of its reserves in the absence of a political solution.

The sources confirmed that the Central Bank of Lebanon continues to intervene through the Sayrafa platform as a seller of dollars at the platform price and a buyer from the parallel market without using reserves and without incurring losses, given that it had purchased dollars from the market at a rate of 35 and 45 thousand pounds per dollar, for example, and is now selling them at a rate of 70 thousand pounds per dollar.

Central bank sources confirmed that all of these operations are ongoing with government and legal coverage, specifically Article 75 of the Monetary and Credit Law, which allows the central bank to purchase dollars from the public in agreement with the Minister of Finance.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Beirut

BDL

Banque Du Liban

Finance

Economy

Political

Government

Issue

Currency

Collapse

Central Bank

LBCI Next
Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients
From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:34

Lebanon judge sets March 15 hearing for central bank chief in graft probe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02

Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:34

Lebanon judge sets March 15 hearing for central bank chief in graft probe

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:32

Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-04

From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

LBCI
Variety
10:32

UK opposition calls for better online protections for children

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

MP Hashem to LBCI: President should be chosen in 'a consensual spirit'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app