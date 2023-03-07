Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report

Within Lebanon's current socio-economic collapse, productive sectors in the country, including the car import sector, are threatened, as the financial crisis deeply infected the trade movement.

The decision to raise the "customs dollar" on imported cars from abroad had a profound impact that led to an increase in their prices after adjusting it from 1,500 LBP to 45,000 LBP in just two months.  

According to an article published by Independent Arabia, the crisis developed with a significant rise in fuel prices, which led many Lebanese to abandon large cars and replace them with smaller and more economical ones.  

This will lead to a decline in the profits for gas stations and, thus, the closure of several of them.  

Walid Francis, head of the Syndicate of Car Showroom Owners, revealed to the newspaper that shipping of cars from abroad will stop due to the prevailing "customs chaos" in the country, which will lead to the loss of the state treasury basic income.  

Explaining that the calculations reveal that as a result of the customs dollar, which is set at 45,000 LBP, the car showrooms’ sales will decline by 90 percent, after they had previously declined by 50 percent after raising the customs dollar to 15,000 pounds per dollar and indicated that once Lebanon used to import 50,000 per year.   

The Lebanese government has previously decided to triple the customs dollar, which ultimately led to causing a significant increase in the prices of imported goods subject to customs fees. The decision was taken due to the government's lack of funds, which became severely depleted.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Economic

Crisis

Car

Imports

Sector

Customs

Dollars

Collapse

Productive

Trade

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-10

Lebanon faces medication shortage amid healthcare crisis: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Lebanon public sector struggling harder amid economic meltdown

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-06

BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-06

Lebanon judge sets March 15 hearing for central bank chief in graft probe

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-06

Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-13

Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:59

Army Commander Aoun delivers presidential-style speech amid political turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app