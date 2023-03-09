Price of gasoline sees significant increase

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-09 | 09:25
High views


On Thursday March 9, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased 54,000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel increased 55,000 LBP while the price of diesel increased 51,000 LBP and that of gas increased 37,000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1,538,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1,575,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1,467,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 1,043,000 LBP
 

