Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased by LBP 58,000, and that of 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 59,000, while the cost of diesel increased by LBP 48,000, and that of gas increased by LBP 39,000.



Thus, the prices of hydrocarbon derivatives are now as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,596,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,634,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,515,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 1,082,000