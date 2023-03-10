News
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
On Friday, March 10, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased by LBP 58,000, and that of 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 59,000, while the cost of diesel increased by LBP 48,000, and that of gas increased by LBP 39,000.
Thus, the prices of hydrocarbon derivatives are now as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,596,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,634,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,515,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 1,082,000
Generator bills account for 44 percent of income on average: HRW report
