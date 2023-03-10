Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10 | 03:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates

On Friday, March 10, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased by LBP 58,000, and that of 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 59,000, while the cost of diesel increased by LBP 48,000, and that of gas increased by LBP 39,000.
 
Thus, the prices of hydrocarbon derivatives are now as follows:
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,596,000 
 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,634,000 
 
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,515,000 
 
- Gas Canister: LBP 1,082,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

prices

surge

currency

further

depreciates

Generator bills account for 44 percent of income on average: HRW report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-02

Fuel prices surge again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-13

Lebanon fuel prices surge again

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-09

Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-08

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:29

Generator bills account for 44 percent of income on average: HRW report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Price of gasoline sees significant increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:59

Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:22

Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese judiciary is suing seven involved in killing Irish UNIFIL soldier

LBCI
Variety
05:30

Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:56

Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform

LBCI
Press Highlights
11:39

A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app