News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
The Lebanese pound continues its downward spiral as the dollar exchange rate surpasses 90,000 Lebanese pounds.
This marks a return to pre-announcement levels by the Central Bank of Lebanon, in which it sold dollars at 70,000 Lebanese pounds through the Sayrafa platform.
The latest round of bank withdrawals on the Sayrafa platform has been lackluster due to low public enthusiasm, as many feared that their money would be locked in the bank as it happened earlier this year. However, the situation has been further complicated by the decision of the banks to go on open strike next Tuesday.
Sources within the Central Bank of Lebanon have confirmed that the bank will not intervene in the exchange rate through banks during the strike and will not accept new requests for exchange through Sayrafa.
It will only distribute funds to those who submitted requests last week through Sayrafa. The Sayrafa platform will remain open only for public-sector employee withdrawals.
During the bank strike, the availability of dollars through banks will cease, leading traders, importers, and anyone needing dollars to resort to the black market, increasing the pressure on the dollar even more.
While the central bank's aim through Sayrafa is to alleviate the deterioration of the exchange rate, Sayrafa doe not address the fundamental reason for the devaluation: the high and ongoing state budget deficit that the Central Bank of Lebanon is forced to finance by printing Lebanese pounds.
As long as there is no plan or reforms, the dollar exchange rate will continue to rise, with or without banks.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese
Pound
US
Dollar
Exchange Rate
Central Bank
Lebanon
Sayrafa
Platform
World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Lebanese supermarkets rely on parallel exchange rate despite benefitting from Sayrafa
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Lebanese supermarkets rely on parallel exchange rate despite benefitting from Sayrafa
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Foreign assistance played a vital role in post-war Lebanon: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Foreign assistance played a vital role in post-war Lebanon: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Middle East
2023-03-10
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:33
Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report
Lebanon News
11:33
Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report
0
World
12:28
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
World
12:28
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
08:22
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
Variety
08:22
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
2
Middle East
08:43
Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
Middle East
08:43
Saudi Arabia launches new national airline
3
Middle East
06:47
Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
Middle East
06:47
Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
4
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
5
Lebanon News
11:33
Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report
Lebanon News
11:33
Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
7
World
12:28
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
World
12:28
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
8
Middle East
05:54
Saudi Aramco reports record profit of $161.1 billion in 2022
Middle East
05:54
Saudi Aramco reports record profit of $161.1 billion in 2022
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store