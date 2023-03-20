News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20 | 06:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon's car import sector was not spared from the economic crisis, especially after adjusting the customs Dollar from 1,500 LBP to 45,000 LBP.
Because of the high rise in fuel, coinciding with the crisis of high customs duties, most Lebanese abandoned large cars and replaced them with economic ones.
According to a report published by Addiyar newspaper, buying a car in Lebanon became impossible for many, especially for employees who still receive their salaries in the national currency who need a minimum of 5 years to be able to buy a car, even if it is small and used.
In this context, the head of the Syndicate of Car Showroom Owners, Walid Francis, revealed that sales have declined by 80 percent due to the closure of the Car Registration Authority about six months ago, affecting Lebanon's treasury.
Speaking to the newspaper, he added that the damage is not limited to car showroom owners. Still, this sector is linked to other industries, and 30 percent of the Lebanese people and dozens of Lebanese families whose conditions have been negatively affected by this same sector.
Regarding prices, Francis stressed that showrooms are crowded with many cars, and he has to wait a year or more for the old vehicles to be sold in order to sell the new ones, as the high customs fees increase vehicle prices between 25 percent and 30 percent.
He concluded that this would increase the possibility of car showrooms and car companies closing their doors permanently at a time when these companies are strengthening the state treasury.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Car
Import
Economic
Crisis
Customs
Dollar
Next
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-18
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-18
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-17
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-17
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
0
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
10:30
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
0
Middle East
09:46
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
Middle East
09:46
EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
3
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
6
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
7
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
8
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store