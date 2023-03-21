Price of gasoline soars

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased by 164,000 LBP, and that of 98 octane fuel increased by 168,000 LBP, while the cost of diesel increased by 140,000 LBP and that of gas increased by 93,000 LBP.The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:- Gasoline 95 octane: 2,334,000 LBP- Gasoline 98 octane: 2,390,000 LBP- Diesel Oil: 2,192,000 LBP- Gas Canister: 1,538,000 LBP