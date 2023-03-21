Price of gasoline soars

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Price of gasoline soars
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Price of gasoline soars

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased by 164,000 LBP, and that of 98 octane fuel increased by 168,000 LBP, while the cost of diesel increased by 140,000 LBP and that of gas increased by 93,000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:   

- Gasoline 95 octane: 2,334,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 2,390,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 2,192,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 1,538,000 LBP
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Gasoline

Lebanon

Fuel

Diesel

LBCI Next
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:30

Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:43

Corm asks 'Alfa,' 'Touch' to provide 30 free minutes with each $7.5 recharge card valid for 30 days

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

The Climate Choice wants to make supply chain emissions more visible and more green

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Tesla plans 6,000 jobs in Mexico and eyeing more investment, government says

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app