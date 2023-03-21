News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21 | 06:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
The unofficial exchange rate in Lebanon has soared, with 1 USD now equivalent to 140,000 LBP.
The largest banknote in circulation, the 100,000 LBP bill, is now worth just 71 cents.
The values of other banknotes have also been severely affected: 1,000 LBP is worth approximately 1 cent, 5,000 LBP is worth approximately 4 cents, 10,000 LBP is worth approximately 7 cents, 20,000 LBP is worth approximately 14 cents, and 50,000 LBP is worth approximately 36 cents.
This ongoing depreciation of the Lebanese pound has severe implications for the country's economy and the daily life of the average Lebanese citizen.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
currency
collapse
Lebanon
US
dollar
crisis
Next
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Price of gasoline soars
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
0
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
0
Lebanon Economy
07:43
Corm asks 'Alfa,' 'Touch' to provide 30 free minutes with each $7.5 recharge card valid for 30 days
Lebanon Economy
07:43
Corm asks 'Alfa,' 'Touch' to provide 30 free minutes with each $7.5 recharge card valid for 30 days
0
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
0
Lebanon Economy
04:45
Price of gasoline soars
Lebanon Economy
04:45
Price of gasoline soars
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure
0
Variety
2023-03-16
The Climate Choice wants to make supply chain emissions more visible and more green
Variety
2023-03-16
The Climate Choice wants to make supply chain emissions more visible and more green
0
World
2023-03-01
Tesla plans 6,000 jobs in Mexico and eyeing more investment, government says
World
2023-03-01
Tesla plans 6,000 jobs in Mexico and eyeing more investment, government says
0
Variety
2023-03-07
Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
Variety
2023-03-07
Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
2
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
3
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
4
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
5
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
6
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
8
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store