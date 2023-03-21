Corm asks 'Alfa,' 'Touch' to provide 30 free minutes with each $7.5 recharge card valid for 30 days

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21 | 07:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Corm asks &#39;Alfa,&#39; &#39;Touch&#39; to provide 30 free minutes with each $7.5 recharge card valid for 30 days
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Corm asks 'Alfa,' 'Touch' to provide 30 free minutes with each $7.5 recharge card valid for 30 days

During a meeting with the administrations of "Alfa" and "Touch," Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications Johnny Corm gave his directives on the need to offer incentives to subscribers and requested that the cellular companies provide, starting from Thursday, and for a specific period, 30 free minutes to their subscribers with each $7.5 recharge card with a validity of 30 days.  

This measure was to develop an emergency rescue plan to ensure that subscribers are not disconnected from the cellular network in light of the high exchange rate amid the country's crisis.  

He stressed the need to give the two cellular companies various offers that simulate the needs of different segments.  

The Telecommunications Minister also said that the ministry would keep following up on the current economic situation to take the necessary measures to ease the burdens of citizens as much as possible.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Cellular

Network

Alfa

Touch

Telecommunication

LBCI Next
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-20

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:45

Price of gasoline soars

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Biden administration tells Supreme Court Big Oil climate cases belong in state court

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app