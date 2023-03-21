Corm asks 'Alfa,' 'Touch' to provide 30 free minutes with each $7.5 recharge card valid for 30 days

During a meeting with the administrations of "Alfa" and "Touch," Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications Johnny Corm gave his directives on the need to offer incentives to subscribers and requested that the cellular companies provide, starting from Thursday, and for a specific period, 30 free minutes to their subscribers with each $7.5 recharge card with a validity of 30 days.



This measure was to develop an emergency rescue plan to ensure that subscribers are not disconnected from the cellular network in light of the high exchange rate amid the country's crisis.



He stressed the need to give the two cellular companies various offers that simulate the needs of different segments.



The Telecommunications Minister also said that the ministry would keep following up on the current economic situation to take the necessary measures to ease the burdens of citizens as much as possible.