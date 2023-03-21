Consumer prices rose 25.52 percent in February

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21 | 09:39
High views
Consumer prices rose 25.52 percent in February
Consumer prices rose 25.52 percent in February

The Central Administration of Statistics announced in a statement that the consumer price index in Lebanon for February 2023 recorded an increase of 25.52 percent compared to January 2023. 

These figures also recorded the following: 
  • An increase in the Beirut Governorate of 29.51 percent.
  • An increase in Mount Lebanon Governorate of 22.1 percent. 
  • An increase in the North Governorate of 29.22 percent. 
  • An increase in Bekaa Governorate of 26.66 percent. 
  • An increase in the South Governorate of 28.17 percent. 
  • An increase in Nabatieh Governorate of 29.81 percent.
It stated that the consumer price index in Lebanon for February 2023 recorded an increase of 189.67 percent compared to February 2022.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Statistics

Consumer

Price

Index

