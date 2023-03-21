News
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21 | 13:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
In light of ongoing discussions with authorities to address issues in the judicial and regulatory framework, the Bank Association has decided to suspend their strike at the start of the holy month of Ramadan. This decision was made to facilitate matters for all citizens.
The association stated that it will continue its dialogue with the relevant authorities and will take a position based on the practical results of these discussions. The suspension of the strike will take effect from Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
The association had previously announced an open-ended strike in protest of what they deemed to be unjustified investigations into the banking sector.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
bank
association
strike
dollar
Lebanon
suspend
