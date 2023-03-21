Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21 | 13:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

In light of ongoing discussions with authorities to address issues in the judicial and regulatory framework, the Bank Association has decided to suspend their strike at the start of the holy month of Ramadan. This decision was made to facilitate matters for all citizens.

The association stated that it will continue its dialogue with the relevant authorities and will take a position based on the practical results of these discussions. The suspension of the strike will take effect from Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The association had previously announced an open-ended strike in protest of what they deemed to be unjustified investigations into the banking sector.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

bank

association

strike

dollar

Lebanon

suspend

LBCI Next
Price of gasoline soars
Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24

Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-09

Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24

Banks suspend strike for one week: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

Consumer prices rose 25.52 percent in February

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:43

Corm asks 'Alfa,' 'Touch' to provide 30 free minutes with each $7.5 recharge card valid for 30 days

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-20

EU to impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations -Germany

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

600 nature lovers walked on National Day of Reserves, demanding an end to logging

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Credit Suisse, SVB, Signature Bank: What you need to know

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app