Price of gasoline sees significant drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22 | 05:00
Price of gasoline sees significant drop
On Wednesday March 22, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped by 143000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel dropped by 146000 LBP, while the price of diesel dropped by 136000 LBP and that of gas dropped 95000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1973,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1984,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1277,000 LBP
- Gas canister: 1277,000 LBP
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Lebanon
Fuel
Gas
