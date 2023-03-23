Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session

A cabinet session will be held next Monday at 10:00 AM, which will include one specific agenda item dedicated to looking at the financial and monetary situations and their effects on salaries and wages.



The financial and monetary conditions and their effects on various sectors, particularly on the salaries, wages, and benefits of employees and retirees in the public sector, are expected to be presented by the minister of finance.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Labor will discuss how these circumstances affect workers and employees covered by the labor laws.



From this standpoint, the Cabinet will address the issue of public sector salaries which has caused those employees to go on strike.



According to the information, one solution that will be discussed in Monday's session is to raise public sector employees' salaries by one unit, quadrupling their basic salary.



In addition, a clear system will be established to pay new transportation allowances, based on the average monthly price of gasoline, with 5 liters per day of attendance and work.



This as the financial situation and the necessity of holding a Cabinet session were discussed in Ain el-Tineh between Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.



Will the public sector employees accept this solution and backtrack on their strike?