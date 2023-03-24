Price of gasoline sees slight drop

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-24 | 06:20
High views
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Price of gasoline sees slight drop

On Friday March 24, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped 33000 LBP each, while the price of diesel dropped 61000 LBP and that of gas dropped 37000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1940,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1987,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1791,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 1263,000 LBP
 

