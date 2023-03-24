News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-24 | 06:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
On Friday March 24, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped 33000 LBP each, while the price of diesel dropped 61000 LBP and that of gas dropped 37000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1940,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1987,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1791,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 1263,000 LBP
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Fuel
Gas
Diesel
Lebanon
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-03
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon News
2023-02-03
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Lebanese queue for gasoline again as fuel crisis returns
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Lebanese queue for gasoline again as fuel crisis returns
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22
Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22
Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
14:00
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
Lebanon Economy
14:00
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
0
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22
Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22
Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22
Price of gasoline sees significant drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22
Price of gasoline sees significant drop
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
0
World
06:47
Emirates airline says 'substantial' ticket revenue trapped in Nigeria
World
06:47
Emirates airline says 'substantial' ticket revenue trapped in Nigeria
0
Variety
06:51
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC gears up for June listing of marine & logistics unit - sources
Variety
06:51
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC gears up for June listing of marine & logistics unit - sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
2
Lebanon News
12:37
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:37
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
3
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
4
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
5
Lebanon Economy
14:00
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
Lebanon Economy
14:00
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
6
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
7
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
8
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store