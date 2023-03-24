Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives

Banking sources have observed that protesters began attacking banks again as soon as they reopened their doors, smashing their storefronts and ATMs and endangering the security of their staff and clients.



These sources questioned whether the intention was, for instance, to remove banks from the picture and move Sayrafa operations outside of banks, where it would be impossible to track the movement of dollars purchased from the Central Bank and where money laundering and the Lebanese lira speculation would be permitted without any minimum governance or transparency.



Banking sources also believe that it is the responsibility of the security forces to expose what is happening because it is not innocent, and one cannot hide behind the demand for deposits to implement a suspicious plan.



It is also the duty of the state and all its institutions to reveal to the public what is happening in this regard, as the damage is not limited to banks and their employees, but threatens the fate of all Lebanese, according to the same banking sources.