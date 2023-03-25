Fuel prices reach new high

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-25 | 07:17
High views
Fuel prices reach new high
Fuel prices reach new high

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 37,000, while the price of diesel increased by LBP 33,000, and that of gas increased by LBP 23,000.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:   
 
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,977,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,024,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,824,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 1,286,000
 

Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
LBCI Previous

