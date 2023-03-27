Price of gasoline drops 28000 LBP

On Monday March 27, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped 28000 LBP each and that of diesel dropped 25000 LBP and that of gas dropped 17000 LBP.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1949,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1996,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1799,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 1269,000 LBP