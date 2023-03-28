News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28 | 03:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
On Tuesday March 28, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped 10000 LBP each and that of diesel dropped 35000 LBP, while the price of gas dropped 15000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1939,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1986,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1764,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 1254,000 LBP
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Fuel
Gasoline
Diesel
Next
Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report
Cost of 2023 tobacco planting season increases ten times since last season: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-03
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon News
2023-02-03
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Lebanese queue for gasoline again as fuel crisis returns
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Lebanese queue for gasoline again as fuel crisis returns
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-27
Price of gasoline drops 28000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-27
Price of gasoline drops 28000 LBP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report
0
Lebanon Economy
12:14
Cost of 2023 tobacco planting season increases ten times since last season: report
Lebanon Economy
12:14
Cost of 2023 tobacco planting season increases ten times since last season: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-27
Price of gasoline drops 28000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-27
Price of gasoline drops 28000 LBP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-26
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
Middle East
2023-02-26
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
0
World
08:34
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
World
08:34
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
3
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
5
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
7
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store