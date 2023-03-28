Price of gasoline sees slight drop

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28 | 03:18
High views
Price of gasoline sees slight drop
Price of gasoline sees slight drop

On Tuesday March 28, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped 10000 LBP each and that of diesel dropped 35000 LBP, while the price of gas dropped 15000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1939,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1986,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1764,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 1254,000 LBP
 

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:51

Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:14

Cost of 2023 tobacco planting season increases ten times since last season: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-27

Price of gasoline drops 28000 LBP

