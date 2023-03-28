Price of gasoline sees slight drop

On Tuesday March 28, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped 10000 LBP each and that of diesel dropped 35000 LBP, while the price of gas dropped 15000 LBP.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1939,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1986,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1764,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 1254,000 LBP