Both retired and working public sector employees refuse to collect their salaries at the Sayrafa platform's daily rate, which is currently 90 000 LBP.



Despite this, salaries are now being transferred to banks, and the governor of the Banque du Liban Riyad Salameh has not yet issued a circular exempting the public sector from the daily Sayrafa price.



Employees in the public sector were paid last month at a rate of 45 000 LBP, and the approval of the 90 000 LBP caused them to lose the value of half of their salaries.



Nawal Nasr, the president of the Public Administration Employees Association, tells LBCI that the refusal is categorical on their part, and there is a recommendation and direction among many employees not to receive their salaries.



According to Nasr, the threefold increase the employee received at the exchange rate of 28,500 is now worth 20% less than the employee's base salary before the threefold increase.



The association is considering going to local or international courts to protect the rights of employees and stop the ongoing massacre of employees' salaries.



In response, the public sector councils, associations, and retired soldiers are preparing for a sit-in on Thursday and a series of subsequent sit-ins, describing what is taking place as a crime.



As they say, the sit-ins will be a fight for survival, and all options are on the table.