Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30 | 09:49
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Caretaker Minister of Labor, Moustafa Bayram, stated that it was agreed in the Index Committee on Thursday to raise the minimum wage in the private sector to LBP 9 million, an increase of 4 and a half million.
It also approved increasing the value of the daily transport allowance to LBP 250,000 for each day of attendance and doubling the ceiling for sickness and maternity. These increases will be subject to reviews according to fluctuations in the US dollar exchange rate.
He also noted that the text of the temporary pension system's temporary draft is almost agreed upon by everyone and helps workers after the end of service as well as employers.
Bayram said that the Index Committee meetings will remain open, stating, "we realize that the crisis weighs heavily on workers and employers […] every time we try to reach proposals and outputs that are appropriate and realistic."
He added, "we will carry these outputs quickly to the State Shura Council and then to the nearest session of the Council of Ministers, to approve them quickly, along with previous decrees."
He stressed that what is approved by the Index Committee will be adopted as a kind of incentive regarding the demands of the public sector because employees have become in deplorable and difficult conditions.
"We will adopt what is approved by the Index Committee for the private sector as a form of creating a balance with the public sector."
He pointed out that there is a meeting next Monday for the emergency committee, adding that he will carry this recommendation and put it in the hands of the Prime Minister and the ministers to put the comprehensive demands of the public sector."
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Private Sector
Minimum Wage
Labor
Index Committee
Employees
