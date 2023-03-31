News
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31 | 05:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
On Friday March 31, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased 15000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel increased 14000 LBP, while the price of diesel dropped 16000 LBP and that of gas dropped 7000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1954,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 2000,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1748,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 1247,000 LBP
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Fuel
Diesel
Gas
Lebanon
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Previous
