Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP

Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31 | 05:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP

On Friday March 31, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased 15000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel increased 14000 LBP, while the price of diesel dropped 16000 LBP and that of gas dropped 7000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1954,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 2000,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1748,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 1247,000 LBP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Gasoline

Fuel

Diesel

Gas

Lebanon

Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-03

Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28

Price of gasoline sees slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-27

Price of gasoline drops 28000 LBP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:49

Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30

EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-29

Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-29

Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-13

Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-10

Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-30

CMA CGM offers to take over Lebanon’s postal service

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app