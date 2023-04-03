News
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-03 | 02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
On Monday April 03, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped 82000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel dropped 83000 LBP while the price of diesel dropped 73000 LBP and that of gas dropped 52000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1872,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1917,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1675,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 1195,000 LBP
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Fuel
Lebanon
Gas
Gasoline
