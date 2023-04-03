News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dollarization of foodstuff prices' a suitable solution considering lack of reforms: Bohsali
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-03 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Dollarization of foodstuff prices' a suitable solution considering lack of reforms: Bohsali
The head of the Syndicate of Food Importers in Lebanon, Hani Bohsali, considered that the stability of the US dollar exchange rate and the decline it recorded during the past days is crucial for consumers and markets, especially during the holidays, despite the US dollar's exchange rate reaching above LBP 100,000.
In a statement, he stressed the need to go to immediate comprehensive solutions that would implement an economic and financial recovery plan, implement reforms, and agree with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), because this is the only way to control the financial situation in the country, reduce the exchange rate of the dollar, and improve the purchasing power of citizens so that they can obtain their nutritional needs.
Bohsali emphasized that adopting the US dollar for pricing foodstuffs showed significant effectiveness in terms of merchants and consumers not feeling unfair when the dollar exchange rate rose and when it fell, indicating that when the dollar exchange rate was declining, it was said that prices were not being reduced. Still, now prices are automatically reduced by a percentage, equivalent to the decline in the dollar rate.
The head of the Syndicate of Food Importers believed that pricing in US dollars was the most appropriate solution in light of the absence of reform initiatives, reassuring that the food component is secured regardless of the financial and economic crisis, pointing out in this context that vegetable oil prices have decreased globally and locally, while grain prices have remained stable.
Lebanon Economy
Food
Importers
Lebanon
US dollar
Exchange Rate
Foodstuff
Prices
Dollarization
Next
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:51
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-29
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-29
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28
Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28
Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-24
Contractors providing foodstuff to stop delivering food to prisons
Lebanon News
2023-03-24
Contractors providing foodstuff to stop delivering food to prisons
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded
0
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:03
This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand
Variety
08:03
This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand
0
Variety
05:51
Deepest-ever fish caught and filmed off Japan by scientists
Variety
05:51
Deepest-ever fish caught and filmed off Japan by scientists
0
Lebanon News
07:43
Lebanon and Qatar explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations
Lebanon News
07:43
Lebanon and Qatar explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations
0
Variety
09:19
Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans
Variety
09:19
Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
3
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
4
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
5
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
7
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
8
Lebanon News
06:51
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store