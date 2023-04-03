Dollarization of foodstuff prices' a suitable solution considering lack of reforms: Bohsali

Lebanon Economy
2023-04-03 | 09:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Dollarization of foodstuff prices&#39; a suitable solution considering lack of reforms: Bohsali
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Dollarization of foodstuff prices' a suitable solution considering lack of reforms: Bohsali

The head of the Syndicate of Food Importers in Lebanon, Hani Bohsali, considered that the stability of the US dollar exchange rate and the decline it recorded during the past days is crucial for consumers and markets, especially during the holidays, despite the US dollar's exchange rate reaching above LBP 100,000.  

In a statement, he stressed the need to go to immediate comprehensive solutions that would implement an economic and financial recovery plan, implement reforms, and agree with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), because this is the only way to control the financial situation in the country, reduce the exchange rate of the dollar, and improve the purchasing power of citizens so that they can obtain their nutritional needs.  

Bohsali emphasized that adopting the US dollar for pricing foodstuffs showed significant effectiveness in terms of merchants and consumers not feeling unfair when the dollar exchange rate rose and when it fell, indicating that when the dollar exchange rate was declining, it was said that prices were not being reduced. Still, now prices are automatically reduced by a percentage, equivalent to the decline in the dollar rate.  

The head of the Syndicate of Food Importers believed that pricing in US dollars was the most appropriate solution in light of the absence of reform initiatives, reassuring that the food component is secured regardless of the financial and economic crisis, pointing out in this context that vegetable oil prices have decreased globally and locally, while grain prices have remained stable.
 

Lebanon Economy

Food

Importers

Lebanon

US dollar

Exchange Rate

Foodstuff

Prices

Dollarization

LBCI Next
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-29

Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28

Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-24

Contractors providing foodstuff to stop delivering food to prisons

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31

Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31

From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:03

This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand

LBCI
Variety
05:51

Deepest-ever fish caught and filmed off Japan by scientists

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Lebanon and Qatar explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations

LBCI
Variety
09:19

Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app