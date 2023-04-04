Price of 95 octane fuel drops by 25000 LBP

On Tuesday April 04, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped by 25000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel dropped by 26000 LBP while the price of diesel dropped by 43000 LBP, and that of gas dropped by 32000 LBP.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1,802,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1,845,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1,591,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 1,134,000 LBP