French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

2023-04-04 | 04:09
According to LBCI's sources, the French judicial delegation is set to return to Beirut on April 24th. The delegation has requested in the judicial commission sent to Judge Charbel Abou Samra that Raja Salameh and Marianne Howayek be heard on the 25th of this month. 

The upcoming hearings aim to gather more information and continue the ongoing investigation into the case at hand.

