Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-04 | 04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Economically and financially, it seems that the picture is getting darker, especially on the financial level, as reliable information confirmed to Al Joumhouria newspaper that serious fears were expressed by international financial sources that Lebanon would enter, during a not-long period, a stage of definitively "drying up" its hard currency reserves, in light of daily “bleeding” occurring.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria.
The information warned that signals of this kind were received by economic sources, confirming that the depletion of reserves means it has reached the point of no return.
The economic sources also affirmed that the current economic and financial situation had reached the highest danger levels, as the financial bleeding has not stopped, and the reserves are crippling. The depletion is sometimes due to suspicious transfers, the lifting of irresponsible subsidies, and clumsy financial policies.
The sources warn that with the permanent bleeding, the matter may reach the gold and an attempt to sell all of it or sell part of it; however, regardless of whether selling gold will achieve a financial breakthrough or not, the greatest danger in it is that gold “dollars” will be wasted.
2023-03-26
2023-03-26
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
2023-03-26
2023-03-26
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
0
2023-03-21
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
2023-03-21
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
0
2023-03-21
2023-03-21
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
2023-03-21
2023-03-21
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
0
2023-03-21
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
2023-03-21
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
07:57
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
07:57
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
07:21
07:21
Lebanon lost 50 percent of tourism sector labor force since 2019: Ramy
07:21
07:21
Lebanon lost 50 percent of tourism sector labor force since 2019: Ramy
0
04:09
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
04:09
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
0
02:16
02:16
Price of 95 octane fuel drops by 25000 LBP
02:16
02:16
Price of 95 octane fuel drops by 25000 LBP
06:52
06:52
Beirut Airport's traffic increases by 12.73 percent in March 2023
06:52
06:52
Beirut Airport's traffic increases by 12.73 percent in March 2023
0
07:57
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
07:57
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
World
2023-01-31
Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend
World
2023-01-31
Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend
0
07:16
07:16
Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'
07:16
07:16
Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'
2023-03-16
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
2023-03-16
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
2023-02-02
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
2023-02-02
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
2023-01-25
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
2023-01-25
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
2023-01-23
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
2023-01-23
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
2023-01-19
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
2023-01-19
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
2022-12-23
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
2022-12-23
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
2022-12-07
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
2022-12-07
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
2022-12-07
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
2022-12-07
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
2022-12-07
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
2022-12-07
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
12:07
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun's name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
12:07
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun's name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
11:15
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
11:15
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
09:07
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
09:07
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
09:28
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
09:28
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
04:09
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
04:09
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
09:46
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
09:46
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
04:26
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
04:26
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
01:56
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
01:56
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
