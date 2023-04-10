News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10 | 09:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Due to the failure to implement the International Monetary Fund's conditions for signing a final agreement with Lebanon, including the unification of the exchange rate of the US dollar, the Banque Du Liban is trying to fulfill this condition as compensation for the absence of a governmental monetary policy.
Sources at the BDL said that they are seeking to match the Sayrafa rate of the dollar with the market rate, even if there is a slight difference.
According to these sources, keeping the sale of the US dollar through Sayrafa platform without ceilings will contribute to this.
The difference between Sayrafa rate and the market rate is currently 10,000 LBP, with the Sayrafa rate at 87,000 LBP and the market rate at 97,000 LBP, knowing that the Sayrafa rate was 90,000 LBP. Still, it recorded a decrease of 3,000 LBP for the first time in parallel with the decline recorded by the black market exchange rate.
In the coming days, it will become clear whether the Central Bank can further reduce the gap and make the Sayrafa rate the reference point.
Financial experts do not see this step as a legitimate unification process for the exchange rate because such a step is supposed to be sustainable. Its primary foundation is restoring trust in the Central Bank and the banking sector.
Experts say that the Central Bank had taken steps in this regard when it set the official exchange rate at 15,000 LBP and applied it to Circulars 151 and 158 and to bank capital, which was calculated in LBP at a rate of 1,500 LBP.
This caused banks significant losses that were supposed to be compensated within five years. There are also rumors that, in the context of unifying the exchange rate, there may be two different rates: one for the market and one for bank capital.
These experts also point to another obstacle that currently prevents a unified exchange rate: the salaries of public sector employees who are supposed to be paid at a dollar rate lower than the Sayrafa and black market rates, given their deteriorating conditions in the absence of any reform plan.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
struggles
unify
exchange
rates:
Banque
Liban's
efforts
short
IMF's
conditions
Next
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates
0
Variety
2023-04-04
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
Variety
2023-04-04
Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-05
Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-05
Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
0
World
07:53
Dalai Lama apologizes after asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
World
07:53
Dalai Lama apologizes after asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
0
World
04:32
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
World
04:32
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
5
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
7
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
8
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store