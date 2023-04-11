News
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-11 | 02:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
On Tuesday April 11, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by 37000 LBP each and that of diesel increased by 2000 LBP, while the price of gas increased by 18000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1,821,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1,863,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1,573,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 1,104,000 LBP
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Fuel
Lebanon
