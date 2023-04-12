News
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
The Lebanese government's committee tasked with addressing the financial crisis affecting public infrastructure has reportedly agreed on proposed salary increases for the public sector.
The presidency of the Council of Ministers announced that a council session would be held next week to study and approve the proposed figures.
According to LBCI's sources, discussions are ongoing to strike a balance in the process of paying the proposed salary increases without causing monetary inflation or risking non-compliance by employees returning to work full-time.
The negotiations are aimed at finding ways to secure salary increases while avoiding negative economic impacts.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
public
sector
salary
increases
Lebanon
cabinet
government
Next
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon sees no festive spirit amid crisis: report
Previous
