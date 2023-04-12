Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

The Lebanese government's committee tasked with addressing the financial crisis affecting public infrastructure has reportedly agreed on proposed salary increases for the public sector.



The presidency of the Council of Ministers announced that a council session would be held next week to study and approve the proposed figures.



According to LBCI's sources, discussions are ongoing to strike a balance in the process of paying the proposed salary increases without causing monetary inflation or risking non-compliance by employees returning to work full-time.



The negotiations are aimed at finding ways to secure salary increases while avoiding negative economic impacts.