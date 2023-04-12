Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

2023-04-12 | 09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

The Lebanese government's committee tasked with addressing the financial crisis affecting public infrastructure has reportedly agreed on proposed salary increases for the public sector. 

The presidency of the Council of Ministers announced that a council session would be held next week to study and approve the proposed figures.

According to LBCI's sources, discussions are ongoing to strike a balance in the process of paying the proposed salary increases without causing monetary inflation or risking non-compliance by employees returning to work full-time. 

The negotiations are aimed at finding ways to secure salary increases while avoiding negative economic impacts.

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

MP Doueihi to LBCI: Salah Honein may have best chance for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

