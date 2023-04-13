The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13 | 09:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon&#39;s struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

On Tuesday, two key points were proposed on the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

The first was to increase salaries for public sector employees, while the second was to adjust the customs tariff fees.

With the increase in the cost of public sector salaries, the government is once again resorting to raising the customs dollar to cover the deficit.
However, the problem is that the state's revenue is in Lebanese lira regardless of how much money enters the treasury.

Meanwhile, most of the state's expenses are in dollars, including the salaries of the public sector, which are paid through Sayrafa platform.
With the shortage and absence of any dollar revenues, the Banque du Liban (BDL) is burning through what remains of its reserves to cover the expenses of the public sector and the state. This has forced the bank to collect dollars from the market, which raises the price even higher and devalues the salaries. We have been living in the same loop every day since the start of the crisis.

Therefore, neither raising the customs dollar nor increasing salaries is a solution to the public sector crisis. It's a game of fake numbers that the government is using to buy time. In reality, there is no solution but to bring dollars into the country by implementing the known reforms.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Illusion

Economic

Progress

Lebanon

Struggle

Public

Sector

Salaries

Customs

Tariffs

LBCI Next
From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12

Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-03

Finance Minister confirms public sector salaries have been calculated at LBP 60,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-30

Public sector salaries will be withdrawn at a rate of LBP 60,000: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:27

Federation of Tourism Unions urge against holding municipal elections during summer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:39

From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Judge Aoun requests return of Salameh's file, travel ban lift anticipated soon

LBCI
Variety
05:09

Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’

LBCI
Variety
03:03

In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
World
04:32

Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

LBCI
Variety
06:15

Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm

LBCI
Variety
03:03

In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app