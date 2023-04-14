Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris

2023-04-14 | 11:11
Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris

On May 16, Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh is scheduled to attend a hearing before the French judiciary in Paris. With Judge Ghada Aoun lifting the travel ban on Salame, there are increasing questions about the fate of the Paris hearing. Initially, it is unclear whether Salameh has been informed of the hearing date and if he plans to attend.

According to his legal representative in Lebanon, Salameh has not yet been notified. Judicial sources told LBCI that the official summons reached the Lebanese Attorney General's Office two days ago. On Thursday, it was referred to the Beirut Appeals Prosecutor, Raja Hamoush, who is expected to forward it to Investigative Judge Charbel Abou Samra.

There are divided opinions on who should notify Salameh of the summons. Some believe that the Lebanese judiciary should follow legal procedures and notify him, while others think the notification should be sent directly to Salameh through the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice, as the investigation is taking place outside Lebanon.

If Salameh is not informed, the hearing will be postponed to a later date. If he is notified, his legal representative in France may submit an excuse for non-attendance if the hearing conflicts with his appearance before the Lebanese Investigative Judge, which would require him to be in Lebanon. According to his Lebanese legal representative, this is possible because the general principle gives priority to Lebanese investigative procedures over external investigations.

If the French judge, Aude Buresi, accepts the excuse, the hearing will be postponed. However, if she rejects it, she could issue an international arrest warrant through Interpol. Lebanon does not extradite its citizens to other countries, according to its penal code, and the judiciary could request the case file and try the governor in Lebanon.

In any case, all possibilities are open, including Salameh's attorney in France objecting to the French investigative procedures. The final decision lies solely in Salameh's hands.

