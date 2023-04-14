News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-14 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris
On May 16, Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh is scheduled to attend a hearing before the French judiciary in Paris. With Judge Ghada Aoun lifting the travel ban on Salame, there are increasing questions about the fate of the Paris hearing. Initially, it is unclear whether Salameh has been informed of the hearing date and if he plans to attend.
According to his legal representative in Lebanon, Salameh has not yet been notified. Judicial sources told LBCI that the official summons reached the Lebanese Attorney General's Office two days ago. On Thursday, it was referred to the Beirut Appeals Prosecutor, Raja Hamoush, who is expected to forward it to Investigative Judge Charbel Abou Samra.
There are divided opinions on who should notify Salameh of the summons. Some believe that the Lebanese judiciary should follow legal procedures and notify him, while others think the notification should be sent directly to Salameh through the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice, as the investigation is taking place outside Lebanon.
If Salameh is not informed, the hearing will be postponed to a later date. If he is notified, his legal representative in France may submit an excuse for non-attendance if the hearing conflicts with his appearance before the Lebanese Investigative Judge, which would require him to be in Lebanon. According to his Lebanese legal representative, this is possible because the general principle gives priority to Lebanese investigative procedures over external investigations.
If the French judge, Aude Buresi, accepts the excuse, the hearing will be postponed. However, if she rejects it, she could issue an international arrest warrant through Interpol. Lebanon does not extradite its citizens to other countries, according to its penal code, and the judiciary could request the case file and try the governor in Lebanon.
In any case, all possibilities are open, including Salameh's attorney in France objecting to the French investigative procedures. The final decision lies solely in Salameh's hands.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Riad
Salameh
Paris
hearing
Lebanon
Ghada
Aoun
Next
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-13
Judge Aoun lifts travel ban on Salameh ahead of Paris hearing: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-04-13
Judge Aoun lifts travel ban on Salameh ahead of Paris hearing: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-05
Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets
Press Highlights
2023-04-05
Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
Federation of Tourism Unions urge against holding municipal elections during summer
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
Federation of Tourism Unions urge against holding municipal elections during summer
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-06
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
World
2023-04-06
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
0
Variety
2023-04-11
Airbus delivers fall as supply chain issues persist
Variety
2023-04-11
Airbus delivers fall as supply chain issues persist
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
0
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:11
Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris
Lebanon Economy
11:11
Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris
2
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
3
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
4
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
5
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
6
Lebanon News
08:24
Lebanon's MoFA welcomes joint Saudi-Syrian statement
Lebanon News
08:24
Lebanon's MoFA welcomes joint Saudi-Syrian statement
7
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
8
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store