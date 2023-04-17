News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-17 | 09:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
In a Tuesday cabinet session, a proposed expedited law aims to modify two significant clauses in the "Code of Money and Credit and the Establishment of the Central Bank." The first amendment involves the fifth article of the code related to banknote denominations, granting the Central Bank the authority to print other banknote denominations exceeding 100,000 without specifying these denominations in the text.
The proposed project also impacts Article 47 of the code, which currently grants the Bank of Lebanon the exclusive privilege to issue currency. However, the government's proposal adds a requirement for cabinet approval and a recommendation from the Finance Minister.
The crux of the issue, according to insiders, is that passing such a provision in Parliament may be impossible, even if the project is approved by the cabinet. By adding this clause to Article 47, the Central Bank would fall under the authority of the Finance Minister and be subject to the cabinet's decisions regarding the issuance of banknotes.
While the privilege of printing the Lebanese Lira remains with the Central Bank according to its estimates, implementing the decision would first be subject to the Finance Minister's discretion in raising the issue to the cabinet or keeping it in their office. Second, it would depend on the cabinet's authority and political inclination to either approve or obstruct the proposal. This raises questions about the Central Bank's independence and freedom to operate under a caretaker government or during a government deadlock.
This attempt to place the monetary authority under the executive branch's control in the matter of banknote issuance is unprecedented since the establishment of the Bank of Lebanon in 1963. If the goal is to establish controls between the surplus in the money supply and the ease of printing it, and between the continuing financial deterioration to curb inflation, a similar amendment cannot be measured against the current situation.
Neither the presence of Riad Salameh at the Central Bank nor the crisis that Lebanon is experiencing can serve as a basis for amending monetary policy.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Proposed
Legislation
Grant
Lebanon
Finance
Ministry
Control
Banknote
Printing
Next
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21
Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21
Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars
0
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-14
Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-14
Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
0
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
0
Sports
2022-12-21
French federation to take action against abusers of World Cup players
Sports
2022-12-21
French federation to take action against abusers of World Cup players
0
Sports
2023-04-14
Sevilla launch late fightback to draw with Man United
Sports
2023-04-14
Sevilla launch late fightback to draw with Man United
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
3
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
4
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
6
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
7
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
8
Lebanon Economy
09:16
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Lebanon Economy
09:16
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store