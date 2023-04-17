Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

Lebanon Economy
2023-04-17 | 09:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon&#39;s Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

In a Tuesday cabinet session, a proposed expedited law aims to modify two significant clauses in the "Code of Money and Credit and the Establishment of the Central Bank." The first amendment involves the fifth article of the code related to banknote denominations, granting the Central Bank the authority to print other banknote denominations exceeding 100,000 without specifying these denominations in the text.

The proposed project also impacts Article 47 of the code, which currently grants the Bank of Lebanon the exclusive privilege to issue currency. However, the government's proposal adds a requirement for cabinet approval and a recommendation from the Finance Minister.

The crux of the issue, according to insiders, is that passing such a provision in Parliament may be impossible, even if the project is approved by the cabinet. By adding this clause to Article 47, the Central Bank would fall under the authority of the Finance Minister and be subject to the cabinet's decisions regarding the issuance of banknotes.

While the privilege of printing the Lebanese Lira remains with the Central Bank according to its estimates, implementing the decision would first be subject to the Finance Minister's discretion in raising the issue to the cabinet or keeping it in their office. Second, it would depend on the cabinet's authority and political inclination to either approve or obstruct the proposal. This raises questions about the Central Bank's independence and freedom to operate under a caretaker government or during a government deadlock.

This attempt to place the monetary authority under the executive branch's control in the matter of banknote issuance is unprecedented since the establishment of the Bank of Lebanon in 1963. If the goal is to establish controls between the surplus in the money supply and the ease of printing it, and between the continuing financial deterioration to curb inflation, a similar amendment cannot be measured against the current situation.

Neither the presence of Riad Salameh at the Central Bank nor the crisis that Lebanon is experiencing can serve as a basis for amending monetary policy.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Proposed

Legislation

Grant

Lebanon

Finance

Ministry

Control

Banknote

Printing

LBCI Next
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21

Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31

From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-14

Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-14

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Sports
2022-12-21

French federation to take action against abusers of World Cup players

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-14

Sevilla launch late fightback to draw with Man United

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:16

Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app