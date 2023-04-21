News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's car rental sector thrives during the holidays: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-21 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanon's car rental sector thrives during the holidays: report
The Head of the Syndicate of Car Rental Agencies, Mohammad Daqduq, described the tourism situation in terms of car rental as good, as the operation rate in the sector has reached 75 percent and is expected to rise during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to Al Markazia.
He mentioned that most of those renting tourist cars are Lebanese expatriates and some Iraqi tourists.
Daqduq told Al Markazia that the operation rate in the sector would have increased if "we had more cars," adding that "we lost about 60 percent of the size of our "fleet," due to the Vehicle Registration Center's closure.
He added that they still cannot register their cars because the priority is for citizens' cars, even though they secure an income.
He explained via Al Markazia that the increase in the customs dollar to LBP 60,000 significantly affects the sector, hoping that the summer season will be prosperous and that the Saudi-Iranian agreement will be a good sign for the return of Arab tourists to Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Car
Rental
Tourism
Eid Al Fitr
Holiday
Tourist
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
0
Variety
2023-04-17
Lebanon includes Divine Mercy Shrine in Ghosta on religious tourism map
Variety
2023-04-17
Lebanon includes Divine Mercy Shrine in Ghosta on religious tourism map
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-20
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-20
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19
Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19
Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-17
Ukraine seeks re-opening of food transit via Poland at talks
World
2023-04-17
Ukraine seeks re-opening of food transit via Poland at talks
0
World
2023-04-19
'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law
World
2023-04-19
'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law
0
World
2023-04-08
Ron DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement
World
2023-04-08
Ron DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
3
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
4
Lebanon News
08:01
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
Lebanon News
08:01
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
5
Variety
07:32
Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy
Variety
07:32
Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy
6
Lebanon News
06:01
MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy
Lebanon News
06:01
MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:42
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
08:42
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
8
Variety
07:16
UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers
Variety
07:16
UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store