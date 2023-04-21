The Head of the Syndicate of Car Rental Agencies, Mohammad Daqduq, described the tourism situation in terms of car rental as good, as the operation rate in the sector has reached 75 percent and is expected to rise during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to Al Markazia.



He mentioned that most of those renting tourist cars are Lebanese expatriates and some Iraqi tourists.



Daqduq told Al Markazia that the operation rate in the sector would have increased if "we had more cars," adding that "we lost about 60 percent of the size of our "fleet," due to the Vehicle Registration Center's closure.



He added that they still cannot register their cars because the priority is for citizens' cars, even though they secure an income.



He explained via Al Markazia that the increase in the customs dollar to LBP 60,000 significantly affects the sector, hoping that the summer season will be prosperous and that the Saudi-Iranian agreement will be a good sign for the return of Arab tourists to Lebanon.