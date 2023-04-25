News
Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-25 | 03:39
Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP
On Tuesday April 25, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by 30,000 LBP and that of diesel dropped by 16,000 LBP, while the price of gas dropped by 29,000 LBP.
The table of hydrocarbon derivatives become as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1832,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1874,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1578,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 1081,000 LBP
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Lebanon
Fuel
Diesel
Gas
Lebanon's car rental sector thrives during the holidays: report
Previous
