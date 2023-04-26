News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26 | 10:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Six billion and 400 million dollars is the value of the net monetary mass that Lebanon gained from arrivals and tourists in 2022, according to a study by the Statistics Department of the Ministry of Tourism in cooperation with the private sectors and unions of tourism establishments.
This rate also constituted the highest percentage of the economic growth rate in 2022 and 2023, as this number is expected to increase significantly.
In addition to the large hotels that have returned to receive visitors again, the doors of many tourist facilities that were previously closed between restaurants and nightlife venues have reopened. Even some facilities have decided to invest in Lebanon despite all the conditions.
The number has reached 250 in all of Lebanon, in addition to those which are already working.
There are 150 guest houses registered with the Syndicate of Guest Houses, spread in all regions, even in remote areas on the outskirts, and they are ready to receive you.
And all this movement is a blessing in terms of creating an economic cycle and securing job opportunities for young people.
With the unanimous opinion of the members of the tourism family in Lebanon, this summer will be very promising, and the numbers are what speak.
About 65 percent is the percentage of total reservations for plane tickets through Middle East Airlines until now, and it is expected to reach 100 percent by the end of June.
Despite all the challenges, Lebanon's tourism opportunity this season is golden par excellence, and what is always required is security stability, and, most importantly, political.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Tourism
Sectors
Tourist
Season
Next
Lebanon's inflation soars as the Lebanese lira face a 90% devaluation: report
Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
05:02
Lebanon sees "golden" tourist opportunity this season: Ramy
Variety
05:02
Lebanon sees "golden" tourist opportunity this season: Ramy
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
0
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
0
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
0
Lebanon Economy
06:41
Lebanon's inflation soars as the Lebanese lira face a 90% devaluation: report
Lebanon Economy
06:41
Lebanon's inflation soars as the Lebanese lira face a 90% devaluation: report
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-03
Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States
World
2023-02-03
Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-10
MP Mneimneh to LBCI: We do not support any candidate from current political alliances
Lebanon News
2023-03-10
MP Mneimneh to LBCI: We do not support any candidate from current political alliances
0
World
05:32
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
World
05:32
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
2
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
4
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
5
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
6
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
8
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store