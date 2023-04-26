In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26 | 10:35
High views
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket' in terms of tourism
2min
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

Six billion and 400 million dollars is the value of the net monetary mass that Lebanon gained from arrivals and tourists in 2022, according to a study by the Statistics Department of the Ministry of Tourism in cooperation with the private sectors and unions of tourism establishments.   

This rate also constituted the highest percentage of the economic growth rate in 2022 and 2023, as this number is expected to increase significantly.  

In addition to the large hotels that have returned to receive visitors again, the doors of many tourist facilities that were previously closed between restaurants and nightlife venues have reopened. Even some facilities have decided to invest in Lebanon despite all the conditions. 

The number has reached 250 in all of Lebanon, in addition to those which are already working.  

There are 150 guest houses registered with the Syndicate of Guest Houses, spread in all regions, even in remote areas on the outskirts, and they are ready to receive you.  

And all this movement is a blessing in terms of creating an economic cycle and securing job opportunities for young people.  

With the unanimous opinion of the members of the tourism family in Lebanon, this summer will be very promising, and the numbers are what speak.  

About 65 percent is the percentage of total reservations for plane tickets through Middle East Airlines until now, and it is expected to reach 100 percent by the end of June.  

Despite all the challenges, Lebanon's tourism opportunity this season is golden par excellence, and what is always required is security stability, and, most importantly, political.
 

