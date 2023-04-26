Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26 | 11:09
High views
2min
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

If we talk about agriculture or construction, we can never do without Syrian labor in Lebanon. 

Syrian labor has expanded its scope of work, and its numbers have increased with the outbreak of the Syrian war and the influx of refugees to Lebanon. 

In June 2019, the Ministry of Labor, led by Kamil Abou Sleiman, intervened under the title of combating foreign labor and issued decisions that restricted specific jobs to only Lebanese nationals, including wholesale and retail trade, jobs related to the health sector, building materials manufacturing, craftsmanship, and mechanics. 

But in reality, the law is one thing, and the situation on the ground is another.

During our tour in Arsal, we witnessed the story unfolding amidst the various shops selling food, clothes, perfumes, and shoes. 

We continued walking and came across the only shop managed by a Lebanese woman. 

From trade to healthcare, there was another story to be told. Even veterinary services were being delivered upon request, highlighting the prevalence of violations. 

The impact of this unfair competition is evident in one aspect: Lebanese labor is out of the job market.

According to a study conducted by Statistics Lebanon for the International Labor Organization (ILO), focusing on the most vulnerable areas, it was found that the participation rate of Syrian males in the labor force is 69%, which is 10% higher than that of Lebanese males.

To address these challenges, it is necessary to ensure that everyone operates within the framework of the law. 

This includes first regularizing the status of Syrian workers, providing them with residence and work permits, and then ensuring that their work complies with the law.
 

