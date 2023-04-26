Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26 | 12:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

Many Syrian refugees in Lebanon benefit from international aid, engage in activities on Lebanese territory without legal documents, and insist on staying in Lebanon.

 

Today, municipalities are working to regulate this phenomenon by organizing foreign labor according to Lebanese laws.

 

Those who cooperate and rectify their situation can continue their lives and work normally, while those who refuse or circumvent the law face deportation.

 

These measures were imposed by a circular issued by the governor of Southern Lebanon, aimed at organizing foreign labor.

 

This step was preceded by municipalities in various areas, such as Kfar Remman, which called on all Syrians residing within its jurisdiction to regularize their status since the beginning of the year.

 

Why are these measures being implemented now?

 

Several reasons have led to such decisions, the most important of which are:

 

The security factor following the capture of multiple theft and forgery gangs that include Syrian refugees. In addition to the strain displacement places on municipalities and the labor market.

 

Given the rise in excavation, municipalities today need help securing waste collection.

 

The strain on the region's infrastructure and essential services like water and electricity also leads to issues between the local population and refugees.

 

With the implementation of these measures, will the mechanism for their execution succeed? The success of the plan to regulate foreign labor is not limited to Syrians only but also depends on Lebanese employers, as they have an essential role in securing the necessary documents to ensure the employment of Syrians.

 

As for those who violate residency and work permits, whether they are Syrians or their Lebanese employers, they have to go to the municipality to fill out a form approved by the municipalities in cooperation with the General Security.

 

The refugee crisis is no longer limited to a specific region or environment. Still, it has become a widespread crisis across regions and sects, leaving the refugees in confrontation with the locals, like placing gunpowder next to the fire.

 

Who will bear the responsibility for any explosion that may occur?

 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Refugees

Lebanon

Syria

LBCI Next
Lebanon's inflation soars as the Lebanese lira face a 90% devaluation: report
Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-23

Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:09

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:41

Lebanon's inflation soars as the Lebanese lira face a 90% devaluation: report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

LBCI
Variety
06:39

OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-12

Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:52

Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app