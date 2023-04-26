Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

Many Syrian refugees in Lebanon benefit from international aid, engage in activities on Lebanese territory without legal documents, and insist on staying in Lebanon.

Today, municipalities are working to regulate this phenomenon by organizing foreign labor according to Lebanese laws.

Those who cooperate and rectify their situation can continue their lives and work normally, while those who refuse or circumvent the law face deportation.

These measures were imposed by a circular issued by the governor of Southern Lebanon, aimed at organizing foreign labor.

This step was preceded by municipalities in various areas, such as Kfar Remman, which called on all Syrians residing within its jurisdiction to regularize their status since the beginning of the year.

Why are these measures being implemented now?

Several reasons have led to such decisions, the most important of which are:

The security factor following the capture of multiple theft and forgery gangs that include Syrian refugees. In addition to the strain displacement places on municipalities and the labor market.

Given the rise in excavation, municipalities today need help securing waste collection.

The strain on the region's infrastructure and essential services like water and electricity also leads to issues between the local population and refugees.

With the implementation of these measures, will the mechanism for their execution succeed? The success of the plan to regulate foreign labor is not limited to Syrians only but also depends on Lebanese employers, as they have an essential role in securing the necessary documents to ensure the employment of Syrians.

As for those who violate residency and work permits, whether they are Syrians or their Lebanese employers, they have to go to the municipality to fill out a form approved by the municipalities in cooperation with the General Security.

The refugee crisis is no longer limited to a specific region or environment. Still, it has become a widespread crisis across regions and sects, leaving the refugees in confrontation with the locals, like placing gunpowder next to the fire.

Who will bear the responsibility for any explosion that may occur?