Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report

Lebanon Economy
2023-04-27 | 08:43
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
3min
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report

Parliamentary sources that visited the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s headquarters in the United States consider the primary path for Lebanon towards recovery and access to the international community is in the agreement that must be concluded with the fund, which calls for the implementation of reforms that it has repeated more than once and has not been implemented so far. 

However, they consider that the fund is continuing in its negotiations with the government to lend Lebanon $3 billion over four years, even if these negotiations are almost suspended, pending the election of a new president and the launch of the long-awaited recovery plan.

This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Addiyar. 

On the other hand, tourism sources support what the President of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Nightclubs, and Pastries in Lebanon, Tony Ramy, said that the tourism sector is preparing to receive more than two million tourists who will spend $10 billion during the current year. 

With a simple calculation, the tourism sector will secure $40 billion during the four years if Ramy's expectations are true, on the condition of electing a new president and starting the process of economic advancement in the country, said Addiyar. 

This is not strange for Lebanon, as tourism spending last year exceeded $7 billion despite the economic crises the country is facing, the lack of services, and Israeli attacks, it added. 

Informed tourism sources consider Lebanon is capable of securing $10 billion annually because it is the fastest-growing sector, as evidenced by the establishment of 250 restaurants, nightclubs, and hotels at record speed.

Adding that preparations are in place to achieve these achievements, which ensures the introduction of hard currencies to Lebanon, which it desperately needs, despite what Lebanon went through in the past four years, from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beirut Port explosion, its damage to thousands of tourism establishments, and the high operational cost it incurs from purchasing energy at high prices.  

Despite this, this sector can succeed, provide the economic sectors with the necessary support, and secure many job opportunities, especially in the summer.  

Several countries have tried to replace it, but the sector remained radiant, especially since nightclubs will return to work this summer after some of them closed for various reasons.

According to Addiyar, tourism sources attach great importance to the Saudi-Iranian agreement regarding the possibility of the return of Gulf nationals to Lebanon, mainly Saudi, Emirati, and Bahraini tourists who spend more than other tourists and spend more time in Lebanon than others and some of them used to spend the entire summer season because they own apartments, villas and palaces, and because Lebanon enjoys a moderate climate, especially in the mountainous region. 

The Gulf nationals, especially the Saudis, were the most present among the countries and occupied the first place in the number of tourists who went to Lebanon. This agreement could accelerate the understanding between the two countries and that Saudi Arabia would return and allow its nationals to come to Lebanon. 

Also, the number of two million tourists can be secured by Lebanon, especially after the Ministry of Tourism added the Lebanese expatriates whom it did not count while they were spending in Lebanon like other tourists and going to restaurants, hotels, and other tourist places. 

All the "ingredients" for securing the amount of $10 billion are available this summer on the condition of political stability, the election of a president, and a suitable climate for tourism, because Lebanon has become the cheapest tourist country in the world, despite the tourism temptations it offers, and Lebanon is preferred over other tourist countries, expressed Addiyar.
 

