Price of gasoline drops 55000 LBP

Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Price of gasoline drops 55000 LBP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Price of gasoline drops 55000 LBP

On Friday April 28, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped 55000 LBP and that of 98  octane fuel dropped  56000 LBP, while the price of diesel dropped 56000 LBP and that of gas dropped 35000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1092,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1118,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1139,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 695,000 LBP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Gasoline

Lebanon

Fuel

Diesel

Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-06

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-03

Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:43

Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-17

G7 top diplomats seek unity on China after Macron remarks

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-27

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Variety
03:53

Batroun Festival completes preparations to launch the 'Underwater Museum'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app