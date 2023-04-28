News
Price of gasoline drops 55000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28 | 05:22
Price of gasoline drops 55000 LBP
On Friday April 28, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped 55000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel dropped 56000 LBP, while the price of diesel dropped 56000 LBP and that of gas dropped 35000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1092,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1118,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1139,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 695,000 LBP
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Gasoline
Lebanon
Fuel
Diesel
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
